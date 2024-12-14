Missing Murang’a high school girl calls her family and informs them she is safe and happily married - She went missing a week ago (PHOTO).





Sunday, December 15, 2024 - Veronicah Waithira Waigwe, a 19-year-old high school student from Murang’a who went missing a week ago, has reached out to her family and confirmed that she is safe.

Veronica’s family had approached a renowned social media personality to help them find her after she went missing on 8th December under mysterious circumstances.

She later called her family and informed them that she was safe and happily married.

However, she did not give them her location, despite assuring them that she was okay.

It remains unclear whether she plans to return to school to complete her studies.









The Kenyan DAILY POST.