Jubilee Sec. Gen. JEREMIAH KIONI now speaks on the possible appointment of UHURU’s brother, MUHOHO, to RUTO’s Cabinet





Sunday, December 15, 2024 - Jubilee Secretary General Jeremiah Kioni has sought to clarify speculations about the alleged looming appointment of former President Uhuru Kenyatta’s younger brother, Muhoho Kenyatta, to President William Ruto’s Cabinet.

The rumours emerged after Ruto met with Uhuru at his Ichaweri home where they allegedly agreed to have Muhoho join the Cabinet.

However, in a statement yesterday, Kioni dismissed the rumours as mendacious.

He clarified that Muhoho Kenyatta was not interested in any government position and that if he could have been interested, he could have already sent an application.

The Jubilee Party principal termed the allegations as false, adding that the claims were meant to taint the image and reputation of the former president.

“Nobody wants to mention Muhoho Kenyatta and nominate him to Cabinet if he wanted to be in the Cabinet, he could have been there a long time ago, they are not interested in some of these things,” Kioni said.

At the same time, Kioni also dismissed claims about a potential merger between Uhuru Kenyatta’s Jubilee Party and President Ruto’s United Democratic Alliance (UDA). According to him, the Jubilee party was still in opposition and would continue to represent people’s grievances.

“I want to say we are not merging with UDA, we have no time for that, and we are not getting there, we remain in opposition, and we represent people’s views,” the Jubilee Party Sec Gen stated.

“What Uhuru Kenyatta told Ruto are things that the Jubilee party has been telling the government, and we will continue saying to them that we are still there and we will speak for the people until the end,” he added.

The Kenyan DAILY POST