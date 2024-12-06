Limuru MP KIRAGU CHEGE frog-marched for allegedly hiring goons to disrupt funeral attended by GACHAGUA (VIDEO)


Friday, December 6, 2024 - Limuru MP Kiragu Chege faced the fury of his constituents on Thursday after being frog-marched for allegedly causing chaos at a burial last week attended by former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

The MP had visited Bibirioni Primary School on Thursday to assess the damage caused by goons who disrupted Earnest Ndungu's funeral.

However, the MP found himself in an enemy territory when locals started insulting him accusing him of being a ‘traitor to the community’.

The MP's security detail had a hard time trying to stop residents from assaulting their MP for disrupting the burial.

Here is the video

The Kenyan DAILY POST

Tags

Post a Comment

0 Comments