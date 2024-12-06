Embu Governor and RUTO’s ally CECILY MBARIRE heckled and forced to cut her speech by angry boda boda riders (VIDEO)


Friday, December 6, 2024 President William Ruto’s allies in the Mt. Kenya region are facing humiliation from residents over their alleged support for the impeachment of former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

Embu Governor Cecily Mbarire, a key ally of Ruto in Mt Kenya was on Thursday embarrassed by Boda Boda operators when she started addressing them.

The governor was forced to cut her speech after youths began shouting her down.

Here is the video of Embu Governor Cecily Mbarire being heckled badly 

