RUTO responds to the looming SHA scandal as it emerges that Governors are being forced to sign fictitious contracts





Friday, December 6, 2024 - President William Ruto has broken his silence on the saga surrounding the Social Health Authority (SHA) mystery supplier.

Speaking during the Kilifi International Investment Conference, Ruto dismissed reports of a looming scandal at SHA after it emerged that mystery suppliers were set to get billions for the lease of medical equipment in an agreement between counties and the Health Ministry.

The mystery stems from a claim by counties that they were put under duress to sign the lease agreement to mystery suppliers without following the proper procedures.

“There is a lot of fake news and incorrect information going around. The procurement of equipment that I see in the media; there was a procurement process that was carried out between the counties and the Ministry of Health,” Ruto noted.

"There is no obligation from any county to get any equipment from any supplier. Anybody who says that they (county governments) were forced by the national government to sign the supply contract, those are conmen and liars. Governor Mung’aro is here.”

“Governor Abdulswamad and Fatuma are here. Ask them. There is nobody who forced them to sign the contract,” he added.

Council of Governors Vice Chair and Nyeri Governor Mutahi Kahiga had claimed that counties had been forced to sign the contract amidst an aggravated push by the government to ensure the SHA rollout.

Kahiga added that counties had little say on the matter as most counties do not have the financial capacity to procure the equipment.

The Kenyan DAILY POST