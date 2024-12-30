KINDIKI is a worried man as ICHUNGWAH drops the bombshell on the 2032 plans – You won’t believe who they intend to back





Monday, December 30, 2024 – National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichungwah has complicated Deputy President Kithure Kindiki's 2032 political matrix.

This is after he hinted at his political future, suggesting that he should deputise Moses Wetangula in 2032.

Speaking during the burial of Mzee Peter Nasong'o Nabwera in Lugari Constituency in Kakamega, Ichungwah’s speech revolved around succession politics in 2032, where he touted National Assembly Speaker Wetangula as the perfect successor of President William Ruto to the utter surprise of Kindiki who will also be eying the presidency.

He Ichung'wah subtly asked Wetangula to consider him his number two in 2032.

"Speaker Wetang’ula has served in Parliament for over 31 years, second only to Mwai Kibaki, who served for 40 years," Ichung'wah said adding "Where did Kibaki go after Parliament? He went to the State House. Wetang’ula can do the same."

"When that time comes, I hope he remembers me I could be a great deputy president.”

ODM chair in Kakamega Fernandes Barasa echoed Ichungwah's sentiments as he urged Wetangula's supporters to back Ruto's administration as it would position them favourably ahead of future polls.

"We are fully behind President Ruto because his government has brought national unity.

"But we are also laying the groundwork to ensure that Western Kenya speaks with one voice in 2027 and beyond," he stated.

