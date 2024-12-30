End of NARC-Kenya Party as MARTHA KARUA does the unimaginable ahead of the 2027 General Election – Look!





Monday, December 30, 2024 – NARC-Kenya Party Leader Martha Karua has finally rebranded her party in readiness for the 2027 General Election.

In a gazette notice, Karua’s party announced a sweep of changes within its organs that will see the political outfit change its name, party symbol, party colours, and party symbol.

“In exercise of the power conferred by section 20 (1) (d) of the Political Parties Act (Cap. 7D), the Registrar of Political Parties gives notice that National Rainbow Coalition-Kenya (NARC-Kenya) intends to change as follows: change of party name, change of party slogan, change of party colours,” the notice read in part.

As per the gazette notice, the party will change its name from NARC-Kenya to the People’s Liberation Party (PLP). Further, the notice indicated that the party intended to change its party colours from luminous, red, and white to lilac, white, and purple.

In the complete rebrand, the party’s symbol would change to a purple rose from a rose flower. The changes would also see the party rewrite its slogan to 'Unite, Liberate' from 'One Kenya, One Nation, One People'.

The transformation of the party follows an earlier announcement by Karua that it was set for major changes in the aftermath of her exit from the Azimio La Umoja-One Kenya coalition as a co-principal.

NARC-Kenya’s remodeling came after party delegates approved the party’s exit from the Azimio coalition after a difference in ideology that led to conflicts.

The new developments at the party came as it geared up for the upcoming 2027 General Elections where Karua has expressed her ambition to run for Presidency.

The Kenyan DAILY POST