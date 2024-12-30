UDA MP Frog-marched for occupying a seat reserved for FAROUK KIBET in Bomet (PHOTOs)





Sunday, December 29, 2024 - On Sunday, President William Ruto’s security detail roughed up a United Democratic Alliance (UDA) Member of Parliament for occupying a seat reserved for influential aide Farouk Kibet.

In the photos doing rounds online, Chepalungu Member of Parliament Victor Kipngetich Koech was seen being frog-marched by Ruto’s security after sitting in the wrong chair.

Following the mishandling of the MP, Ruto’s security claimed they were unaware he was a Member of Parliament and mistook him for a common mwananchi.

Here are photos of the MP and Farouk Kibet following the embarrassing incident.





The Kenyan DAILY POST.