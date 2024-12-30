UDA MP Frog-marched for occupying a seat reserved for FAROUK KIBET in Bomet (PHOTOs)

Sunday, December 29, 2024 - On Sunday, President William Ruto’s security detail roughed up a United Democratic Alliance (UDA) Member of Parliament for occupying a seat reserved for influential aide Farouk Kibet.
In
the photos doing rounds online, Chepalungu Member of Parliament Victor
Kipngetich Koech was seen being frog-marched by Ruto’s security after sitting
in the wrong chair.
Following the mishandling of the MP, Ruto’s security claimed
they were unaware he was a Member of Parliament and mistook him for a common
mwananchi.
Here are photos of the MP and Farouk Kibet following the embarrassing incident.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
