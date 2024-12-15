RUTO now reveals one piece of advice UHURU gave him about KDF when he handed him the sword during his swearing-in





Sunday, December 15, 2024 - President William Ruto has opened up on a two-month discussion with the military leadership following former President Uhuru Kenyatta’s advice.

Speaking during the Kenya Navy 60th Anniversary held at the Kenya Navy Base in Mtongwe, Mombasa County, yesterday, Ruto revealed that Uhuru advised him on one issue before he handed over power to him.

He explained that the advice was centred on modernising the country’s security agencies, including the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF), to improve its capabilities.

The Head of State detailed that for the last two months, he held discussions with top KDF officials, including Defence Cabinet Secretary Soipan Tuya, to deliberate on how to improve the military.

“There is only one piece of advice I got from the commander in chief that came before me, and he asked me that when resources become available, modernise our security agencies,” Ruto revealed.

“Therefore, the discussions I have had with the leadership of the Ministry of Defence are on the course because development going forward is going to be anchored on peace, security, and stability, without which all other endeavours of our nation will be in jeopardy,” he added.

According to the president, one of the main aims of modernising the military was to put in place a high state of readiness to ensure that military officers can respond swiftly and effectively to security concerns.

He went ahead to commend former military officers for their sacrifice, vision, and hard work, noting that their work contributed to the current achievement in the KDF.

In his speech, Ruto also called on the KDF officers to continue with their efforts in upholding the highest standards of professionalism, integrity, and excellence.

