RUTO now reveals one piece of advice UHURU gave him about KDF when he handed him the sword during his swearing-in

Sunday, December 15, 2024 - President William Ruto has opened up on a two-month discussion with the military leadership following former President Uhuru Kenyatta’s advice.
Speaking during the Kenya Navy
60th Anniversary held at the Kenya Navy Base in Mtongwe, Mombasa County,
yesterday, Ruto revealed that Uhuru advised him on one issue before he handed
over power to him.
He explained that the advice was
centred on modernising the country’s security agencies, including the Kenya
Defence Forces (KDF), to improve its capabilities.
The Head of State detailed that
for the last two months, he held discussions with top KDF officials, including
Defence Cabinet Secretary Soipan Tuya, to deliberate on how to improve the
military.
“There is only one piece of
advice I got from the commander in chief that came before me, and he asked me
that when resources become available, modernise our security agencies,” Ruto
revealed.
“Therefore, the discussions I
have had with the leadership of the Ministry of Defence are on the course
because development going forward is going to be anchored on peace, security,
and stability, without which all other endeavours of our nation will be in
jeopardy,” he added.
According to the president, one
of the main aims of modernising the military was to put in place a high state
of readiness to ensure that military officers can respond swiftly and
effectively to security concerns.
He went ahead to commend former
military officers for their sacrifice, vision, and hard work, noting that their
work contributed to the current achievement in the KDF.
In his speech, Ruto also called
on the KDF officers to continue with their efforts in upholding the
highest standards of professionalism, integrity, and excellence.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments