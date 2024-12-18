Interior PS RAYMOND OMOLLO responds to GACHAGUA’s claims that RUTO’s government hired goons to disrupt a burial in Limuru last month.





Wednesday, December 18, 2024 - President William Ruto’s government has denied sponsoring the chaos during last month's burial in Limuru, where former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua was chased away by marauding goons.

The former DP has been insisting that President William Ruto's administration sponsored the violence witnessed at the funeral event in Limuru.

Gachagua publicly blamed the police officers and National Government Administration Officers (NGAO) for the chaos, saying they had prior information on the mayhem.

However, in an interview with KTN, Interior Principal Secretary, Raymond Omollo denied the involvement of the security agencies in the chaos, which left some of Gachagua's supporters injured and property destroyed.

"Nothing could be further from the truth. The police were not involved in anything like that.

"Neither were the National Government Administration officers.

"In any case, the people who are involved or who are suspected to have been involved in that fracas, a number of them have had to record statements with the Director of Criminal Investigations.

"I do not want to go into the merits otherwise, but we would let the investigative agencies do their work.

" And I expect that in the fullness of time, whoever is culpable would have to face the law," Omollo said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST