Wednesday, December 18, 2024 - Fast-rising businessman Gibson Murage, the founder of Modern Pacific Furniture, is counting losses after his main branch in Ruiru caught fire mysteriously.

It is suspected that business rivalry is the cause of the fire.

Murage has been taking over the furniture industry in Kenya - an industry that is run by cartels.

He has opened branches in several towns in Kenya.

See photos.





















The Kenyan DAILY POST