Is BILL GATES involved in the planned vaccination of 22 million cows in Kenya? – RUTO‘s Gov't sets the record straight.





Wednesday, December 18, 2024 - President William Ruto’s government has denied claims that American philanthropist and billionaire, Bill Gates is behind the push to vaccinate 22 million cows in Kenya.

Some Kenyans especially on the opposition side have been claiming that the programme which will cost the Kenya government Sh 4 billion is funded by Bill Gates.

In an interview, Livestock Principal Secretary (PS) Jonathan Mueke revealed that the vaccines were manufactured by the Kenya Veterinary Vaccines Production Institute (KEVEVAPI) and are not imported from foreign countries

The PS refuted social media claims alleging Bill Gates was behind the planned vaccination, describing the news as propaganda

Mueke further said farmers will not be forced to vaccinate their cattle against their will following a public uproar over the exercise.

"I've heard people asking where these vaccines originated from. Some are saying they came from America, and others are saying they are from Bill Gates.

"Here, I have PPR vaccines that are manufactured by KEVEVAPI.

"This is a government company under the Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock, located in Embakasi, with another factory in Kabete.

"These vaccines are made by Kenyan scientists. So, this talk about them coming from Bill Gates is just rumours," Mueke clarified.

The Kenyan DAILY POST