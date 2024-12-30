A delivery guy is shocked after visiting the home of a wealthy Kenyan and finds dogs watching cartoons on TV screens mounted in cages (VIDEO).





Monday, December 30, 2024 - A delivery guy went to the home of a wealthy Kenyan in the leafy suburbs of Nairobi and found dogs watching cartoons.

The unidentified rich Kenyan has mounted TV screens in the cages where the dogs watch cartoons.

Sharing the video on his X account, the delivery guy who hails from Kampala, Uganda said he was shocked to see how some Kenyans are living lavish lifestyles.

“Kenya🇰🇪 Has Shocked me 😂🙆🏽‍♂️ been Making Xmass Deliveries to clients in Nairobi on top of finding a Client with a Helicopter in their Backyard this ones Dogs Watch TV kaii in this life have Money,’’ he tweeted.

Watch the video.

kenya🇰🇪 Has Shocked me 😂🙆🏽‍♂️ been Making Xmass Deliveries to clients in Nairobi ontop of finding a Client with a Helicopter in their Backyard this ones Dogs Watch TV kaii in this life have Money 😂😂🙆🏽‍♂️. pic.twitter.com/0FSMz9L8ha — Oscar Kampala (@Oscarkampala) December 28, 2024

