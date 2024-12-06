Inspector General of Police DOUGLAS KANJA speaks after a rogue DCI officer was captured harassing a CITIZEN TV journalist.





Friday, December 6, 2024 - Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja has spoken after a rogue Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) officer was spotted harassing Citizen TV journalist Agnes Oloo outside the DCI Headquarters on Thursday.

In a statement on Thursday evening, Kanja revealed that the police had apologized for the incident which was captured on video.

Further, he stated that remedial measures would be taken to address the incident, adding that there were some overzealous officers in the force.

"We have some overzealous officers and this is an issue we have handled. We have apologized for the incident," he stated.

On his part, DCI boss Mohamed Amin stated that the institution would be engaging with its officers to train them on how to interact with journalists.

He expressed that the media was a critical partner in the work undertaken by the police, hence the need to foster good relationships.

The rogue officer was captured on camera harassing the female journalist and even attempted to confiscate her camera.

The Kenyan DAILY POST