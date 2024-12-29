How KIMANI ICHUNGWAH reportedly lied to a banker, moved her to an apartment in Kileleshwa and impregnated her twice before dumping her - Meet the woman (PHOTOs).





Sunday, December 29, 2024 - Kikuyu Member of Parliament and Majority Leader in the National Assembly, Kimani Ichungwah, has found himself on the receiving end after outspoken social media personality Francis Gaitho exposed his dirty secrets to the public.

According to Gaitho, Ichungwah reportedly lured a woman who used to work at a bank in Westlands and lied to her that he would marry her.

The lady fell pregnant for Ichungwah, who then moved her to an apartment in Kileleshwa

He continued lying to her after the first pregnancy and impregnated her again, while she was still married.

He later dumped her and left her with two kids.

The woman is the mother to Michael Andy Munyiri, who was the top KCPE candidate in 2019.

Kimani took to social media to congratulate Andy after he emerged as the best KCPE candidate in 2019.

However, many Kenyans didn’t know that he was Andy’s biological father.

Below is a photo of Ichungwa’s baby mama Grace Wanja.

