Notorious 'Mchele Lady' Exposed: Man shares PHOTOs of a beautiful Kenyan woman who drugged him and stole from his bank account after meeting her on a dating site.





Sunday, December 29, 2024 - An unidentified man is counting losses being drugged and robbed by a woman he met on a dating site.

They planned for a date after meeting on Bumble - a popular dating platform, not knowing that she was on a mission to drug him before accessing his bank account.

The suspected mchele lady reportedly stole a phone, ATM card, and an identity card from the victim.

She then accessed his bank account and withdrew money, which she transferred to online wallets Skrill and Netteller.

The victim reported the matter to the DCI but the suspect is yet to be arrested.

“I reported immediately with the authorities and I've frequently followed up the matter with the IO at DCI Thika Branch. What fascinates me is that they have not been able to arrest the perpetrator despite having her contact and her photo,’’ he lamented.

“I keep getting mixed signals about the whole issue. Where will we ever seek redress and justice despite us trying at the avenues presented to us by law only to be frustrated,’’ the victim further said.

According to online users, the suspected 'Mchele Lady' is a medic based in Thika.

She also drugged other victims at a popular entertainment joint in Machakos.

Below are photos of the suspect.





















