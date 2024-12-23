HAVI names two lawyers who never lose cases before JUSTICE ALFRED MABEYA as he exposes corruption in Judiciary.





Monday, December 23, 2024 - Former Law Society of Kenya (LSK) President Nelson Havi has continued presenting evidence against Justice Alfred Mabeya, alleging corruption

Lawyers across the country have been accusing Justice Mabeya of being one of the most corrupt judges in the country.

In 2020, a petitioner had filed a case before the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) seeking the removal of Justice Mabeya but he allegedly bribed the petitioner who later withdrew the case.

Havi has now accused the judge of tripling his corrupt practices and revealed the names of two lawyers who never lose a case when they appear before him

Havi said advocates Philip Nyachoti and Danstani Omari have never lost a case before Justice Alfred Mabeya.

“We will in due course examine why the following Advocates never lose cases before Justice Alfred Mabeya: 1. Philip Nyachoti. 2. Danstan Omari.

"You can add to the list. You see, for corruption in the Judiciary to end, we must remove corrupt Advocates from the Roll of Advocates,” Havi wrote on X.

