Police officer drags an overlapping driver from a matatu and beats him up for overlapping along the Nairobi-Nakuru highway (VIDEO).





Monday, December 23, 2024 - A video has emerged showing the moment police officers beat up a matatu driver for overlapping.

In the video, the cops are seen dragging the driver before beating him senselessly as passengers wail.

The cops had been deployed to control the traffic along the Nairobi- Nakuru highway where there was a huge traffic jam caused by overlapping drivers, as Kenyans travel upcountry for the festive season.

The video sparked mixed reactions on social media.

"I support this 100%. Both are wrong but sometimes Kenyan drivers are reckless and police are brutal,’’ wrote an X user.

"Some are on the side of the driver until he causes a serious accident then we say that the police are not doing their work," another user added.

Watch the video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.