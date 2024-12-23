Police officer drags an overlapping driver from a matatu and beats him up for overlapping along the Nairobi-Nakuru highway (VIDEO).

Monday, December 23, 2024 - A video has emerged showing the moment police officers beat up a matatu driver for overlapping.
In the video, the cops are seen
dragging the driver before beating him senselessly as passengers wail.
The cops had been deployed to
control the traffic along the Nairobi- Nakuru highway where there was a huge
traffic jam caused by overlapping drivers, as Kenyans travel upcountry
for the festive season.
The video sparked mixed
reactions on social media.
"I support this 100%. Both are
wrong but sometimes Kenyan drivers are reckless and police are brutal,’’ wrote an X user.
"Some are on the side of the
driver until he causes a serious accident then we say that the police are not
doing their work," another user added.
Watch the video.
Eei💔 pic.twitter.com/q38vbVimvl— SHINSKI🔰 (@miondokoo) December 22, 2024
