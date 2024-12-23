GACHAGUA accuses RUTO of committing systemic mass genocide of Kikuyu people to reduce their votes ahead of the 2027 elections





Monday, December 23, 2024 - Former deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has claimed Kenya Kwanza Alliance government under the leadership of President William Ruto is committing systemic mass genocide of Kikuyu community members to reduce their votes in 2027.

The Kikuyu community has over 5.8 million registered voters and in 2022, they overwhelmingly voted for President William Ruto.

With Ruto's fortunes dwindling in the vote-rich region, Gachagua has claimed that Ruto and his advisors have devised ways to reduce the Mt. Kenya population, particularly targeting those who have attained 18 years of age

Speaking during a church service in Naivasha on Sunday, Gachagua claimed that Ruto had ordered the reopening of companies that manufacture toxic and poisonous alcohol and directed them to begin distribution in the Mt. Kenya region

The former deputy president claimed that by doing this, Ruto aims to eliminate Kikuyu youths and drastically reduce their votes by 2027, when he seeks re-election

Gachagua spoke after three people died on Sunday after consuming toxic liquor in Nakuru on Saturday.

The Kenyan DAILY POST