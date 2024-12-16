Governor IRUNGU KANG’ATA sends a cryptic message to President RUTO over GACHAGUA’s impeachment – The writing is on the wall!





Monday, December 16, 2024 - Murang’a County Governor, Irungu Kang’ata has sent a cryptic message to President William Ruto following the impeachment of his former Deputy, Rigathi Gachagua.

In October and November, Ruto leveraged his political acumen to orchestrate the impeachment of Gachagua, who had declared himself the Mt. Kenya region kingpin.

After his impeachment, Gachagua was sent home, and the state allegedly attempted to assassinate him during a burial in Bibirioni, Limuru constituency, last month.

Reacting to Gachagua's impeachment and the subsequent political events, Kang’ata, known for his candidness, recalled how the late politician Kenneth Matiba became a hero during his youth due to persecution by the KANU regime.

“In the early 1990s, Kenneth Matiba was a demi-god in Muranga during my childhood.

"He was imprisoned by KANU. He was later released and came out maimed. That made us love him more,” Kang’ata said.

