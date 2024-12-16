MARTHA KARUA urges Kenyans to come out and resist RUTO’s authoritarian regime – Fear is not an option!





Monday, December 16, 2024 - Narc Kenya Chairperson Martha Karua has urged Kenyans to come out in large numbers and oppose President William Ruto's dictatorship.

Speaking on Saturday, Karua, now acting as the opposition leader after Raila Odinga joined the government, described Ruto’s administration as 'the worst since independence' and called for collective resistance to protect democratic freedoms.

Karua criticised Ruto’s administration, accusing it of human rights abuses such as illegal abductions and extrajudicial killings.

“Kenya Kwanza is the worst administration to ever serve Kenyans since independence,” she said, adding that the government has demonstrated reckless disregard for life, citing the deaths during the Gen Z protests as a glaring example.

Comparing Ruto’s government to a destructive parent, Karua urged citizens to overcome fear and take a stand.

“This government is a parent who eats their children for dinner.

"Kenyans must be serious. Fear is not an option because he will still get you or your loved one with your fear, even under your bed. Come out, let us stand firm and say no together.

“Fear is not an option,” she declared.

