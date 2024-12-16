We don’t want the ‘useless’ CS and PS positions – Nyeri County leaders tell President RUTO





Monday, December 16, 2024 - Nyeri County leaders, led by Governor Mutahi Kahiga, have urged President William Ruto to exclude the region from cabinet and principal secretary appointments.

Speaking on Sunday during a church service in Ichamara with former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, Governor Mutahi Kahiga said Nyeri County only seeks the presidency, having already held the deputy president and cabinet secretary positions.

“Kama kuna kiti kitaletwa Nyeri ni kimoja na ni cha President. Sisi hatutaki mawaziri. Tunyang’anywe Deputy President tuletewe mawaziri?” Kahiga posed.

Kahiga further urged Gachagua’s political nemesis to desist from haunting him, stating that he has already left active politics and should not be a victim of political enmity.

He referenced the attack on Gachagua in Limuru on Thursday, November 28 when a group of armed goons disrupted a burial ceremony and attacked attendees.

“If you see us being silent, leave us alone, we are following what we have been told to do.

"If he says we speak then we will but for now, he has said we remain quiet. You impeached him now, leave him alone,” he said.

