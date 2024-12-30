GACHAGUA now reveals how he tricked RUTO into admitting to the ongoing abductions of his critics





Monday, December 30, 2024 – Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has revealed how he forced President William Ruto to admit the widespread abductions of Kenyans, especially the Gen Zs.

Speaking in Kakamega yesterday, Gachagua intimated that Ruto only admitted to the abductions (which many believe to be state-sponsored) after his (Gachagua's) scathing expose that he felt brought to light an unnamed building in Nairobi's Central Business District (CBD) where the victims of abductions were supposedly being held.

According to Gachagua, it was only after he disclosed that the building with over 21 floors and an individual named Abel, related to a very influential person in government, as the main figures in the abduction menace in Kenya, that Ruto broke his silence over the matter.

“I have a feeling, I don’t know, I am not quite sure that the decision by the President to admit that there are abductions and that he will stop them are quite informed by what I said because we are getting nearer to the truth,” Gachagua stated.

The former DP added that before his revelation on December 28 where he claimed that a secret police unit under Abel’s leadership was behind the forced disappearance of Kenyans, Ruto had repeatedly stated that no abductions were happening in the country.

“They said there were no abductions. The President (Ruto) said more than five times that there were no abductions. He seems to have changed his mind and said that he is going to stop the abductions," he noted.

Ruto communicated the government's commitment to end abductions in an address during the Homa Bay Governor's Cup on December 27 that was also graced by former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.

Gachagua seemingly stated that the U-turn pointed out the deceptive nature of the administration.

The Kenyan DAILY POST