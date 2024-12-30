GACHAGUA now reveals how he tricked RUTO into admitting to the ongoing abductions of his critics

Monday, December 30, 2024 – Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has revealed how he forced President William Ruto to admit the widespread abductions of Kenyans, especially the Gen Zs.
Speaking in Kakamega yesterday,
Gachagua intimated that Ruto only admitted to the abductions (which many
believe to be state-sponsored) after his (Gachagua's) scathing expose that he
felt brought to light an unnamed building in Nairobi's Central Business
District (CBD) where the victims of abductions were supposedly being held.
According to Gachagua, it was
only after he disclosed that the building with over 21 floors and an individual
named Abel, related to a very influential person in government, as the main
figures in the abduction menace in Kenya, that Ruto broke his silence over the
matter.
“I have a feeling, I don’t know,
I am not quite sure that the decision by the President to admit that there are
abductions and that he will stop them are quite informed by what I said because
we are getting nearer to the truth,” Gachagua stated.
The former DP added that before
his revelation on December 28 where he claimed that a secret police unit under
Abel’s leadership was behind the forced disappearance of Kenyans, Ruto had
repeatedly stated that no abductions were happening in the country.
“They said there were no
abductions. The President (Ruto) said more than five times that there were no
abductions. He seems to have changed his mind and said that he is going to stop
the abductions," he noted.
Ruto communicated the
government's commitment to end abductions in an address during the Homa
Bay Governor's Cup on December 27 that was also graced by former
Prime Minister Raila Odinga.
Gachagua seemingly stated that
the U-turn pointed out the deceptive nature of the
administration.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments