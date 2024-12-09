GACHAGUA’s ally Governor MUTAHI KAHIGA makes a U-turn on Gov’t programme after RUTO ‘threatened’ him – Look!





Monday, December 9, 2024 - Governor Mutahi Kahiga has made a big U-turn on the National Equipment Service Programme (NESP).

Days after claiming that counties were coerced into joining NESP, Kahiga has now changed his mind and termed the program as great.

Speaking to reporters, Kahiga stated that his comments were misinterpreted and that he supported the president’s initiative.

He explained that while individual counties were not directly consulted, the Council of Governors (CoG) had represented their collective interests during the negotiations.

"The confusion might have come because the Senate was addressing Nyeri as a county, and I said clearly even Kisii, Baringo, and any other county were not involved as a county but was involved through the Council of Governors, whom we mandated.

"So as of now I would speak, as the Vice Chair of the Council of Governors, and say this is one is the very best program for us.

"Let us stop saying it is shrouded in mystery; it is not," the county boss stated.

Kahiga’s about-turn comes just a day after Ruto issued a scathing rebuttal to claims that governors were forced to sign the NESP contracts.

Defending the programme, Ruto insisted that the agreements were entirely voluntary and criticised governors who suggested otherwise.

Ruto's strong stance was a direct response to Kahiga’s testimony before the Senate’s health committee, where he had questioned the lack of choice for counties in onboarding the NESP.

The Kenyan DAILY POST