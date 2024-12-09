GACHAGUA’s ally Governor MUTAHI KAHIGA makes a U-turn on Gov’t programme after RUTO ‘threatened’ him – Look!

Monday, December 9, 2024 - Governor Mutahi Kahiga has made a big U-turn on the National Equipment Service Programme (NESP).
Days after claiming that counties
were coerced into joining NESP, Kahiga has now changed his mind and termed the
program as great.
Speaking to reporters, Kahiga
stated that his comments were misinterpreted and that he supported the
president’s initiative.
He explained that while individual
counties were not directly consulted, the Council of Governors (CoG) had
represented their collective interests during the negotiations.
"The confusion might have come because the Senate was addressing Nyeri as a county, and I said clearly even Kisii, Baringo, and any other county were not involved as a county but was involved through the Council of Governors, whom we mandated.
"So as of now I would speak, as the Vice Chair of the Council of Governors, and say this is one is the very best program for us.
"Let us stop saying it is shrouded in mystery;
it is not," the county boss stated.
Kahiga’s about-turn comes just a
day after Ruto issued a scathing rebuttal to claims that governors were forced
to sign the NESP contracts.
Defending the programme, Ruto insisted
that the agreements were entirely voluntary and criticised governors who
suggested otherwise.
Ruto's strong stance was a
direct response to Kahiga’s testimony before the Senate’s health committee,
where he had questioned the lack of choice for counties in onboarding the NESP.
