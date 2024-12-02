Fiorentina midfielder, EDOARDO BOVE ‘under sedation in intensive care’ after collapsing on the pitch during Serie A match with Inter Milan

Monday, December 02, 2024 - Fiorentina midfielder Edoardo Bove collapsed and was rushed off the pitch in an ambulance during his side's Serie A match against Inter Milan on Sunday, December 1.
Bove, 22, went down in the 16th minute with referee Daniele
Doveri stopping the game to allow him to receive treatment.
The match was later suspended and the players returned to
their dressing rooms as Bove was transported from the stadium and to a
hospital.
Players and staff formed a wall around Bove while medical
staff treated him. Several players from both sides were seen crying following
the horrifying scene.
Fiorentina have released a statement detailing how Bove
is 'currently under pharmacological sedation and hospitalised in intensive
care'.
The club went on to say 'the first cardiological and
neurological tests carried out have excluded acute damage to the central
nervous system and the cardio-respiratory system'.
Fiorentina's statement read: 'ACF Fiorentina and the Careggi
University Hospital announce that the footballer Edoardo Bove, who was treated
on the pitch following a loss of consciousness during the Fiorentina-Inter
match, is currently under pharmacological sedation and hospitalised in
intensive care.
'The Viola footballer arrived at the emergency room in
stable haemodynamic conditions and the first cardiological and neurological
tests carried out have excluded acute damage to the central nervous system and
the cardio-respiratory system. Edoardo Bove will be re-evaluated in the next 24
hours'.
Inter Milan released a statement shortly after the incident
took place on Sunday afternoon, saying: 'The match has been suspended due to a
medical emergency.'
Giuseppe Marotta, president of Inter, spoke about the
incident shortly after it took place. He said: 'Inter and the entire
football world express their closeness to Bove's family and Fiorentina.
'The decision to postpone the match was spontaneous on
everyone's part, we are a community, all the players and even the referee were
emotionally involved. We hope it is nothing serious'.
A Serie A statement read: 'The match will not resume and is
postponed to a date to be determined. With the game interrupted, Bove collapsed
to the ground and the situation immediately appeared very serious. An
ambulance took the player away, we await news.'
