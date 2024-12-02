PAUL POGBA's long-awaited return to football after doping ban is cancelled due to 'unforeseen circumstances'







Monday, December 02, 2024 - French midfielder, Paul Pogba's long-awaited return to football after his doping ban has been cancalled due to 'unforeseen circumstances.'

The former Manchester United midfielder was previously handed a four-year suspension from playing after testing positive for elevated levels of testosterone following Juventus' opening game of the 2023-24 season.

Pogba successfully appealed his original ban and it was subsequently reduced to just 18 months with the World Cup winner permitted to return in March 2025.

The 31-year-old is planning to restart his career with his contract at Juventus already terminated.

His first return to action was set to take place in the King's Cup clash in Dubai but he won't be playing in the contest taking place in the Middle East next week.

Football legends were set to go head-to-head in the exhibition with John Terry and Paul Scholes amongst those featuring alongside Pogba, but the event has now been cancelled at the eleventh hour.

Organisers cited 'unforeseen circumstances' as the reason for the game being cancelled and has now been pushed back until February, with refunds being offered to ticket holders.

Announcing the decision to reschedule the icons match, the organisation said: 'Dear Football Fans, we regret to inform you that the King’s Cup Dubai has been rescheduled to February 2025 due to unforeseen circumstances.

'For refunds, please visit the Platinum list website and follow the instructions for your ticket.

'We will announce the specific dates for the rescheduled event soon, so please stay tuned for updates. Thank you for your understanding and support -Team King's Cup,' he added.