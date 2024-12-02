Around '100 people killed after fans clash at football match in Guinea







Monday, December 02, 2024 - Dozens of people have reportedly been killed in Guinea after a clash between football fans at a match turned violent.

According to local media, around 100 people are dead, and local hospitals are being overwhelmed by the amount of bodies filling up the morgues and spilling out into hallways.

It was gathered that the match was part of a tournament organised in honour of Guinea's military junta leader, Mamadi Doumbouya, who seized power in a 2021 coup and has installed himself as president.

Local media reported that the stampede happened after a fight broke out among spectators during the match on Sunday afternoon following a disputed decision by the referee.

A witness claimed 'it all started with a contested decision by the referee' which caused fans to invade the pitch.

Demonstrators vandalised and set fire to a police station and shocking, but unverified, videos allegedly show chaos on the street outside the match with numerous bodies lying on the ground.

A local doctor, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because he was not authorised to speak to the media, said: 'There are bodies lined up as far as the eye can see in the hospital. Others are lying on the floor in the hallways. The morgue is full.'

He added: 'There are around 100 dead.'

Another doctor said there were 'dozens of dead'.

"The government deplores the incidents that marred the football match between the Labe and Nzerekore teams this afternoon in Nzerekore. During the stampede, victims were recorded," Prime Minister Mamadou Oury Bah said in a statement.

An opposition group said dozens of people were killed in the crush, adding that a final death toll had not yet been determined.

"The violence quickly escalated, and scenes of panic invaded the stadium, while police used tear gas," local media outlet Guinee Panorama reported.

Opposition group National Alliance for Change and Democracy said the authorities bore "significant responsibility for these grave events".