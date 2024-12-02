Around '100 people killed after fans clash at football match in Guinea

Monday, December 02, 2024 - Dozens of people have reportedly been killed in Guinea after a clash between football fans at a match turned violent.
According to local media, around 100 people are dead, and
local hospitals are being overwhelmed by the amount of bodies filling up the
morgues and spilling out into hallways.
It was gathered that the match was part of a tournament
organised in honour of Guinea's military junta leader, Mamadi Doumbouya, who
seized power in a 2021 coup and has installed himself as president.
Local media reported that the stampede happened after a
fight broke out among spectators during the match on Sunday afternoon following
a disputed decision by the referee.
A witness claimed 'it all started with a contested decision
by the referee' which caused fans to invade the pitch.
Demonstrators vandalised and set fire to a police station
and shocking, but unverified, videos allegedly show chaos on the street outside
the match with numerous bodies lying on the ground.
A local doctor, who spoke on the condition of anonymity
because he was not authorised to speak to the media, said: 'There are
bodies lined up as far as the eye can see in the hospital. Others are lying on
the floor in the hallways. The morgue is full.'
He added: 'There are around 100 dead.'
Another doctor said there were 'dozens of dead'.
"The government deplores the incidents that marred the
football match between the Labe and Nzerekore teams this afternoon in
Nzerekore. During the stampede, victims were recorded," Prime Minister
Mamadou Oury Bah said in a statement.
An opposition group said dozens of people were killed in the
crush, adding that a final death toll had not yet been determined.
"The violence quickly escalated, and scenes of panic
invaded the stadium, while police used tear gas," local media outlet
Guinee Panorama reported.
Opposition group National Alliance for Change and Democracy
said the authorities bore "significant responsibility for these grave
events".
