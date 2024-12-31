EXPOSED: How GACHAGUA’s ally Senator METHU staged the Nyandarua attack where a tear gas canister was thrown to the VIP tent.





Tuesday, December 31, 2024 - When we told you that Gachagua staged the attack in Nyandarua, you people called us names.

Now, this is the Nation Media report today. The suspect was recruited by Senator Methu.

The police must move with speed and charge Senator Methu and his gang for trying to cause chaos and faking an incident to score political points.

Based on the details provided, if the allegation that Senator Methu staged the incident is found to be true, the following charges under Kenyan law could potentially be applicable:

Perjury or Making False Allegations (Section 129 of the Penal Code)

If Senator Methu knowingly provided false information implicating another person (Police Constable Gitau) in an incident, this could amount to perjury or the crime of providing false information to authorities.

Abuse of Office (Section 101 of the Penal Code)

If Senator Methu used his official position to frame someone for a crime or orchestrate an incident for personal or political gain, he could be charged with abuse of office.

Public Mischief (Section 96 of the Penal Code)

Staging an incident that caused public confusion, panic, or unrest could be categorized as public mischief. This applies if the act resulted in unnecessary use of public resources or endangered lives.

Incitement to Violence or Disobedience (Section 96 of the Penal Code)

If the incident created a public disturbance or incited the mob to lynch the suspect, Senator Methu could face charges of incitement to violence or public disorder.

Endangering Public Safety (Sections 232-235 of the Penal Code)

Deploying a teargas canister near VIPs and a crowd is a serious act that could endanger public safety. If Senator Methu was involved in orchestrating the use of a weapon or harmful substance, he could be held liable.

Malicious Prosecution (Civil Claim)

If it is proven that Senator Methu framed the police constable, the officer could file a civil claim for malicious prosecution, seeking damages for the wrongful accusation and arrest.

Conspiracy to Commit a Crime (Section 393 of the Penal Code)

If Senator Methu conspired with others to stage this incident, he could be charged with conspiracy.

Attempted Harm or Threat to Life (Section 220 of the Penal Code)

The deliberate use of a teargas canister in proximity to VIPs could be seen as an attempt to cause harm or threaten lives.

Via Robert Alai.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.