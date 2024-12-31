AOKO OTIENO links IG DOUGLAS KANJA’s son to the secret squad formed to abduct Kenyan youths critical of RUTO’s Gov’t and shares his photo.





Wednesday, December 30, 2024 - Renowned blogger Aoko Otieno has linked the son of Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja to a secret squad formed to track down and abduct vocal Kenyan youths criticizing the government on social media.

Taking to her X account, Aoko shared a photo of Douglas Kanja's son, Simon, and claimed that he is an NIS officer and a member of the secret squad involved in covert operations.

She further claimed that Simon knows where the recently abducted youths were taken.

Aoko's remarks come after Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua alleged that there is a secret squad that has masterminded the recent abductions in the country.

"There is a unit that is not under the command of the IG of Police.

"There’s a building in Nairobi the 21st floor at the city center, where the unit is operating from, led by a certain Mr. Abel.

"Abel is a cousin to a very senior official in this government,” Gachagua revealed in a press address on Friday.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.