RAILA ‘turns against’ RUTO and his Gov’t as he demands immediate resignation of IG DOUGLAS KANJA over abductions





Tuesday, December 31, 2024 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga seems to be losing faith in President William Ruto and his government.

This is after he called out the Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja, demanding his immediate resignation for failing to deal with the increasing cases of abductions in the country.

According to Raila, the disturbing trend has already sparked public protests, especially among the younger generation, who have lost faith in the government, especially the IG, and therefore want him to resign or be fired.

He further revealed that the manner in which the abductions were executed - the use of fake vehicle number plates and handcuffs – was so distinctive, implying it was the work of the security agencies.

According to Raila, some of the functions of the National Police Service (NPS) include investigations into such serious, and detecting and preventing crimes and for the IG to claim that he was not aware was either due to him not being true to himself or out of touch with reality.

He said handcuffs were mainly used by security agencies and demanded to know where the abductors were getting them from to intimidate Kenyans and to hold them incommunicado.

“The abductions are denting the good image of the police service. The abductors use handcuffs; where do they get them from?

"And IGP is telling us he is not aware of such actions. Is he true to himself or out of touch with reality?” Raila posed.

The Kenyan DAILY POST