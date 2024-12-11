Thursday, December 12, 2024 - A man has confronted his girlfriend in a shocking revelation, accusing her of secretly dating both him and his friend.
According to the man, the girlfriend deceived his friend by
claiming that their relationship had ended. Meanwhile, she continued to visit
him while lying about her whereabouts.
In a heated exchange, the man questioned her motives,
asking, “Why are you playing with me?” He further alleged that she had been
asking both him and his friend for money.
Adding to the twist, the man disclosed that it was the woman
who initiated a romantic relationship with his friend. “The crazy thing is that
you asked my friend out,” he said.
Watch the video below
Man confronts girlfriend for dating him and his friend pic.twitter.com/7k5oZ17DBb— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) December 12, 2024
