Man confronts girlfriend for dating him and his friend







Thursday, December 12, 2024 - A man has confronted his girlfriend in a shocking revelation, accusing her of secretly dating both him and his friend.

According to the man, the girlfriend deceived his friend by claiming that their relationship had ended. Meanwhile, she continued to visit him while lying about her whereabouts.

In a heated exchange, the man questioned her motives, asking, “Why are you playing with me?” He further alleged that she had been asking both him and his friend for money.

Adding to the twist, the man disclosed that it was the woman who initiated a romantic relationship with his friend. “The crazy thing is that you asked my friend out,” he said.

