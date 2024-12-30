DPP RENSON INGONGA gives IG DOUGLAS KANJA an ultimatum over the ongoing abductions.





Tuesday, December 31, 2024 - Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Renson Ingonga has taken the first solid step to curb the spate of abductions in the country by calling for immediate investigations into the alleged missing persons.

In a statement, Ingonga revealed that at least five cases of suspected abductions occurred in December alone.

"It is apparent from the reports that there have been at least five (5) such suspected cases of abduction in December 2024 alone, with the victims said to be Bill Mwangi, Peter Muteti Njeru, Bernard Kavuli, Gideon Kibet aka Kibet Bull, and his brother Ronny Kiplagat, each of whom is yet to be traced after having been picked up by unidentified people in questionable circumstances," the DPP said.

Ingonga, therefore, directed the Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja and the Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) to expedite investigations and submit reports within three days for review and potential action.

"I have also noted the Press Statements released by the Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) on 25th December 2024, indicating investigations into the various abduction incidents, and the clarification by the Inspector General of the National Police Service (NPS) on 26th December 2024 on the alleged cases of abductions by the NPS, in which both institutions separately gave an undertaking to investigate the incidents, noting the gravity of the allegations, and the immense public interest that the same has drawn

"I have, pursuant to Article 157 (4) of the Constitution, directed both the Inspector General of Police and the IPOA to expedite the investigations touching on reported cases of abductions and alleged forced disappearance of citizens, and forward the resultant files for perusal and action, and/or provide an update on the investigations, within three (3) days from the date hereof," he added.

The DPP's statement came at the eleventh hour when the country was grappling with a wave of uncertainty over the abducted Kenyans, who all incidentally criticised the Kenya Kwanza Government before being reported missing.

