Mchezo Wa Town: See how this guy was conned after buying a 'smartphone' along a busy street in downtown Nairobi (VIDEO).





Wednesday, December 30, 2024 - A naive young man was left counting his losses after being approached by a conman disguised as a second-hand phone seller on a busy street in downtown Nairobi.

The conman sold him a 'smartphone,' only for him to realize he had been conned after handing over the money.

The victim couldn't believe his eyes when he tried to switch on the phone and use it.

It had no motherboard, rendering it useless.

He parted away with Ksh 1,600.

Watch the video.

Mchezo Wa Town: See how this guy was conned after buying a 'smartphone' along a busy street in downtown Nairobi pic.twitter.com/J9AsnGOzCH — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) December 31, 2024

