Crisis in Kenyan hospitals over shortage of BCG vaccine – Newborns are being discharged without the critical vaccine.





Tuesday, December 31, 2024 - Kenya is facing a severe health crisis following reports of a nationwide Bacillus Calmette–Guérin (BCG) vaccine stockout.

Newborns are being discharged from hospitals without receiving this essential vaccine, which plays a critical role in preventing Tuberculosis (TB) in infants.

The fresh crisis is reportedly the second stockout of the important vaccine in 2024, with hospitals calling for an immediate arrest of the situation.

The shortage has left Kisumu and Baringo as the most affected counties in the country with health stakeholders calling out the government on the over-reliance of donors to partially fund critical areas in healthcare.

At the Kisumu County Hospital, the shortage of the BCG vaccine, which is one of the three vaccines administered at birth, has forced the hospital to register mothers directing them to avail their infants for vaccination in January.

This move is seen as a big risk as it leaves the newborns highly vulnerable to contracting the dangerous disease while also leaving a huge burden on their mothers who are still in the early stages of their postpartum recovery.

Kisumu County Executive Committee Member (CECM) for Health Dr. Gregory Ganda confirmed the shortage which has persisted for a month citing delays in procurement of the vaccine at the national level.

Elsewhere, Baringo County also recorded a stockout in the BCG vaccine with tetanus and yellow fever vaccines also reported in short supply.

The Kenyan DAILY POST