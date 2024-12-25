Detectives raid a homestead in Makindu and recover bags of rice stolen after a truck driver was hijacked by highway robbers while on transit from Mombasa (PHOTOs).

Wednesday, December
25, 2024 - Detectives in Kibwezi, Makueni County, have recovered 129
bags of rice that were stolen earlier while on transit from Mombasa when a
truck driver was accosted by highway robbers in the Machinery area of
Kambu on December 21.
Reporting the incident at Makindu Police Station, the driver
alleged to have been overpowered by the gang that emerged riding on
motorcycles, who after assaulting him commandeered the loaded truck before
dumping him around Makindu.
The gang of four
offloaded the 500 bags each weighing 25kg of rice from the truck, abandoning
the empty lorry and sharing the loot amongst themselves.
Acting on information, DCI Makindu officers conducted a raid
at the homestead of one of the suspects identified as Alex Mweti Kasina, 42,
who on getting wind that police were around his hood disappeared together with
his wife.
Outside his house, 129 bags of the stolen goods were found, and investigations are ongoing to arrest the gang and recover the remaining bags.
The
