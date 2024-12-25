Family questions Naivas shoplifting protocol after incident involving customer with reported mental health challenges





Wednesday, December 25, 2024 - A peculiar incident unfolded at Naivas FoodMarket in Mountain Mall on the morning of Thursday, December 19th, when a customer, reportedly suffering from mental health issues, was accused of shoplifting.

The lady reportedly entered the supermarket, took several items, and was subsequently apprehended on charges of shoplifting.

However, the circumstances leading up to the event are being questioned, as it appears the customer had a confusing and stressful experience earlier that day.

According to the family's account, the woman initially arrived at the mall intending to visit the National Bank of Kenya, which is situated in the same building as Naivas but for reasons not entirely clear, she was unable to access the bank, possibly because she arrived before it opened.

After this setback, the woman reportedly ended up in the supermarket. It is here that she was accused of taking items worth Ksh 2,900.

Supermarket management has explained that the company follows a strict policy in cases of shoplifting, requiring the offender to pay ten times the value of the stolen goods.

In this instance, they claimed to have confiscated the woman’s ATM card and withdrawn Ksh 29,000 from her account, which she allegedly had no choice but to comply with.

Despite expressing her distress and trying to explain her actions, the woman was still forced to follow the supermarket's procedure.

The woman has reportedly been a long-time customer of the bank and has been managing her account there for over ten years, during which she has regularly deposited and withdrawn money.

Given her history with the bank and the nature of her health, her family is struggling to understand what transpired on that particular day.

