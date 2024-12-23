The identity of the senior government official who lost his life alongside his little son and aunt in a multiple crash in the Duka Moja area along the Narok-Mai Mahiu road revealed - His Prado was written off (PHOTOs).





Tuesday, December 24, 2024 – A senior government official is among the people who perished in a fatal accident in the Duka Moja area along the Narok-Mai Mahiu road

Kenneth Ochando, who was the Head of Procurement at Kenya Tea Development Agency (KTDA), died alongside his little son and aunt.

The accident occurred when the driver of a trailer descending the Nairagie-Enkare escarpment lost control of the vehicle, colliding with multiple vehicles, including a bus and private cars.

The trailer also knocked down a motorcyclist who had two pillion passengers, killing one.

Ochando’s Prado was written off after the fatal crash.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.