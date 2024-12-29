Forgive my son and set him free Mr. President - Father of abducted blogger PETER MUTETI apologizes to RUTO





Sunday, December 29, 2024 - The family of abducted blogger Peter Muteti has broken its silence seven days after his disappearance.

Muteti was taken away by unknown men with concealed faces on December 21.

He had stepped out to a shop within Uthiru locality in Nairobi County when he met the abductors.

After days of not hearing from him and anxiety mounting, Muteti's family has owned up on his behalf, pleading with President William Ruto’s clemency to him.

The blogger, who enjoys a massive following, offended his tormentors by posting offensive tweets against Ruto.

His father, Barnabas Njeru, passionately apologised to the state on his behalf.

Speaking from Tharaka Nithi County, Njeru said his son's disappearance had taken a toll on his mental wellness, pleading with the state to intervene and release him.

"I was shocked on December 21 when I received the news that my son had gone missing. I have since then been worried.”

“I cry, my tears getting into my stomach. I beg the government and our president; if the young man erred, then I apologise on his behalf.”

“And I also want to apologise to Kenyans," said the distraught father.

On her part, Muteti's mother, Doricate Njeru, said she was having difficulty undertaking her daily routine due to anxiety over the whereabouts of her son.

"I have not been eating; I am not at peace. It is tears all through. I want to beg our beloved president to release my son," she pleaded.

Muteti's missing adds to the list of young Kenyans deemed critical to the governmnt who have been missing in the past seven days.

The Kenyan DAILY POST