My wife came to know that I have another secret wife with a child 4 months ago - Bishop KIENGEI’s friend ELIAS NJAU opens up after brutally assaulting his second wife FLORENCE.





Monday, December 2, 2024 - Bishop Ben Kiengei’s friend Elias Njau, the man accused of stabbing his lover Florence Kamau 18 times, has opened up about his controversial love life.

Speaking in a candid interview, Elias revealed that he is married to another woman called Wairimu, whom he fell in love with and married while he was still a student at Kenyatta University.

Despite Elias falling in love with Florence and secretly marrying her as a second wife, his wife got to know about their affair 4 months ago.

Florence reportedly got Wairimu’s phone number and called her, informing her that he was also married to Njau and they had a child.

“Florence got my wife’s phone number from a close friend and called her, informing her that we were in love,” he said.

One day, Njau returned home from a business meeting at night and found his wife crying and when he got concerned, she informed him that Florence had called her to inform her about their affair.

Njau, who describes his wife as prayerful, claimed that he was able to solve the issue with his wife.

“We discussed the issue and solved it amicably. I informed her that I had a child with Florence who needed a present dad,” he said.

Watch the video.