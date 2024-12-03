Colorado Springs Mayor YEMI MOBOLADE under investigation for plotting racist attack to win election







Tuesday, December 03, 2024 - Colorado Springs Mayor Yemi Mobolade is facing mounting pressure from local officials to clarify his connections to Derrick Bernard, who has been indicted for staging a hate crime during Mobolade’s mayoral campaign.

Bernard was accused of scrawling a racial slur on a campaign sign and setting a cross on fire in what prosecutors allege was a hoax intended to garner sympathy and boost Mobolade’s candidacy.

According to the indictment, Bernard communicated with Mobolade about the hoax, including sending a message on the day of the incident promising his victory. While Mobolade initially denied contact with Bernard in two FBI interviews, he later claimed he could not recall specifics. The Department of Justice (DOJ) declined to prosecute Mobolade, citing political and racial considerations.

In a statement to the Colorado Springs Gazette, Mobolade rejected the allegations, framing his family as victims of a hate crime but stopped short of directly refuting details of the indictment. “My family and I are victims of a hate crime… I had no knowledge, warning, or involvement in this reprehensible act,” he said, adding that politically motivated websites were spreading misinformation.

City Councilman Dave Donelson and County Commissioner Longinos Gonzalez Jr. have called for greater transparency. Donelson questioned, “Did he lie to the FBI in those two interviews?” Mobolade’s office dismissed the allegations as “unfounded,” urging respect for the ongoing investigation.

Former prosecutor George Brauchler sharply criticized Mobolade in an op-ed for the Gazette, arguing that the mayor’s failure to provide a clear denial fuels suspicion. “Lying to the FBI is a serious, go-to-prison crime,” Brauchler wrote, while also questioning the DOJ’s decision not to prosecute. He suggested the case’s handling undermines public trust in law enforcement and the judiciary.

The controversy escalated when reports emerged that Bernard messaged Mobolade on election night to take credit for the win and later sought favors in return. These revelations have intensified calls from local leaders and residents for the mayor to address the allegations fully and directly.

As demands for accountability grow, the issue has cast a shadow over Mobolade’s administration, with officials and citizens alike awaiting further clarification and resolution.