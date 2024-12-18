Shock as NELSON HAVI exposes a corrupt Kenyan judge accused of buying a Microfinance Bank to deposit bribes and launder money for his colleagues





Wednesday, December 18, 2024 - Former Law Society of Kenya (LSK) President Nelson Havi has accused a senior judge of acquiring a local microfinance bank to launder money for corrupt judges and Judiciary members.

According to Havi, the senior judge allegedly purchased Sheria Sacco, where he allegedly launders money with the help of two female judges who are his accomplices.

“Judge bought a microfinance bank where bribes are deposited. As a matter of fact, Sheria Sacco is where the Judge and his two lady Judges accomplices launder bribes.

"C J Martha Koome is either too complicit or clueless to know this uncomplicated corruption web in the Judiciary,” Havi wrote on X

Havi is one of the senior lawyers actively exposing corruption in the Judiciary.

Another prominent lawyer fighting corruption in the Judiciary is renowned Nairobi lawyer Ahmednasir Abdullahi.

The Kenyan DAILY POST