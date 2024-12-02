Back to square one as doctors reject government offer and announce the mother of all strikes this December





Tuesday, December 3, 2024 - The Kenya Medical Practitioners, Pharmacists, and Dentists Union (KMPDU) has threatened to down tools beginning in December should the government fail to disburse the remaining funds owed to them.

Speaking during the union’s delegates conference held in Nairobi, KMPDU Secretary General Davji Atellah said the Ksh965 million disbursed by the government today was inadequate to pay all the intern doctors.

While expressing the union’s frustration with the government, Atellah noted that the KMPDU would not agree to talks with the government until it agreed to disburse the remaining amount.

According to the union leaders, the government’s decision to disburse Ksh965 million for arrears payment and November salary meant that each intern doctor would only receive Ksh40,000, stating that the funds were less than the agreed amount.

Addressing journalists after the meeting, KMPDU Deputy Secretary General Dennis Miskellah revealed that some of the intern doctors were yet to receive their monthly pay despite the government’s announcement that it had disbursed the funds.

Miskellah took a swipe at Health Cabinet Secretary Deborah Barasa for allegedly lying to the medical fraternity and the country as a whole.

KMPDU's stance comes hours after Barasa announced that the government has already disbursed Ksh965 million to pay all intern doctors.

The Kenyan DAILY POST