Is MARTHA KARUA biting more than she can chew by going after MUSEVENI? See what happened yesterday after trying to represent BESIGYE in a Ugandan court





Tuesday, December 3, 2024 - Narc Kenya Party leader Martha Karua could not represent Ugandan Opposition Politician Kizza Besigye Kifeefe in a Ugandan court.

Speaking to the media, Karua explained that she could not represent her client because she had not obtained a special practicing certificate.

She added that she was still working on getting the certificate from the Uganda Law Council before Tuesday.

"I have been able to speak with the Justice on the telephone because we did not find anybody in the office and he has assured me that I will be able to get an answer as early as tomorrow," she stated.

"I have asked that the certificate be processed expeditiously because the case is going on today and I will not be able to address the court without that approval."

She added that she was allowed in the courtroom and could not have an audience in the court.

"I am in the courtroom after a long wait but I have no right of the audience till the law council grants a special license," Karua wrote on her X account.

Besigye was abducted in Kenya while attending Karua’s book launch and charged in a military court in Uganda for allegedly being in possession of a firearm in Kenya.

Besigye has had run-ins with Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni who has in turn made it his business to terrorize him, and anyone going to rescue him is viewed as an enemy.

The Kenyan DAILY POST