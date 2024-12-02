U.S. Embassy speaks on barring RUTO’s allies OSCAR SUDI and MURKOMEN from travelling to America over corruption allegations.





Tuesday, December 3, 2024 – The U.S. Embassy has denied claims that it has barred President William Ruto’s allies from setting foot in America due to corruption.

The Embassy flagged a fake communique purporting to impose a travel ban against Sports Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen and Kapseret Member of Parliament Oscar Sudi as fake.

The fake letter shared widely online on social media impersonated the United States Embassy in issuing travel bans to the two.

In the fake statement dated December 1, Murkomen and Sudi were restricted from travelling to the United States indefinitely until further advisory was issued.

"The U.S. Government. U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) in coordination with The US Embassy in Kenya herewith restricts the individuals named Oscar Kipchumba Sudi and Onsemus Kipchumba Markomen from entering The United States of America," read part of the fake communique with spelling mistakes.

The fake communique bore the government seal of the US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) with a false signature of the director Mendoza Jaddou.

However, the U.S. Embassy confirmed that no such communique originated from them and warned the authors of the letter.

“These letters are fake. Creating or distributing false government documents is illegal in both Kenya and the United States,” U.S. Embassy spokesman James Hagengruber stated.

A close look at the fake document revealed typos, inconsistent fonts, and formatting that raised red flags over its credibility.

It was alleged in the fake statement that the two aforementioned government officials were restricted from travelling to the US after receiving bribes and facilitating tenders to the Adani Group Limited.

The fake document further stated that the cessation of movement of the two named government officials to the U.S. was to be effective as of December 1, 2024, at the stroke of midnight.

However, the US embassy maintained that they had not issued any information to the said government officials. “

