ELON MUSK shows off fresh weight loss in slim Santa photo







Friday, December 27, 2024 - Elon Musk is celebrating Christmas with a new look, sharing a picture of himself dressed as Santa Claus and looking noticeably leaner. The Tesla and SpaceX CEO posted the image on his social media platform X on Christmas Day, accompanied by the caption “Ozempic Santa.” He later clarified in replies, jokingly referencing last year’s movie Cocaine Bear, saying, “Like Cocaine Bear, but Santa and Ozempic!”

Musk also made a follow-up comment, saying, “Technically, Mounjaro, but that doesn’t have the same ring to it,” along with a laughing emoji. The photo shows Musk standing at an angle, smiling with a bushy white beard, dressed in the classic red and white Santa outfit.

Mounjaro, like Ozempic, is an injectable medication primarily used to treat diabetes but has gained popularity for its weight-loss benefits. Musk, who has openly supported the use of GLP-1 drugs like Ozempic and Mounjaro, previously advocated for making these medications more affordable, emphasizing their potential to improve public health.

In an earlier post, Musk shared his personal experience with Ozempic, mentioning how high doses of the drug caused him to “fart & burp like Barney from the Simpson’s.” Musk has also expressed a preference for Mounjaro, noting that it seems to have fewer side effects and works more effectively compared to Ozempic.





The trend of using GLP-1 drugs for weight loss has gained traction among several celebrities, including Scott Disick, Chelsea Handler, Sharon Osbourne, and Whoopi Goldberg, who have all reported success with these treatments.

Meanwhile, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., a U.S. political figure, has criticized the widespread use of such drugs, claiming that pharmaceutical companies are exploiting Americans’ addiction to medications and promoting unhealthy lifestyles. Despite the controversy, Musk remains a vocal advocate for making these drugs more accessible to the public, and his festive appearance as a slimmer Santa has garnered attention for both his holiday cheer and his health transformation.