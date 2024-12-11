Angry Kisii man slashes bananas on his farm after his girlfriend finished University and dumped him despite paying fees for her (VIDEO).

Wednesday, December 11, 2024 - There was drama at one of the sleepy villages in Kisii after a middle-aged man went berserk and slashed bananas on his farm after being reportedly dumped by his girlfriend.
According to one of his neighbours who shared the video on
social media, the man had been promised marriage by his girlfriend once she
graduated from University.
He reportedly paid school fees for her, hoping to marry her.
However, after finishing campus, she broke the promise and
dumped him, leaving him heartbroken.
The cunning lady claimed that she wanted to concentrate on
her career first.
Depression is real guys take care! pic.twitter.com/Z5reQbyUk0— The Kenyan Vigilante (@KenyanSays) December 9, 2024
