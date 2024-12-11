Blow to WILLIS RABURU’s events company as DIAMOND refuses to refund a staggering performance fee of Ksh 19.4 million after he failed to perform at Furaha Festival.





Wednesday, December 11, 2024 - Renowned Bongo singer Diamond Platnumz has broken his silence following a chaotic backstage drama at the Furaha Festival that forced him to leave the venue without performing.

According to the Bongo Flava superstar, he sat in his car for hours, waiting for his slot, only for the organizers to keep shifting the goalposts.

“I moved to a different area, but the chaos followed. My manager kept calling the organisers to get clarity, but they kept delaying,” he said in a video posted on social media.

Eventually, Diamond says his team decided to pull the plug over security concerns. “I respect my craft. If you can’t put me on stage at the agreed time, I’ll leave. Simple.”

Diamond revealed that he was paid a staggering Ksh 19.4 million to headline the much-hyped festival.

He made it clear that he won’t refund the money after the event organizers breached the contract.

“I won’t refund you because you breached the contract,” he said unapologetically.

He stated that his no-nonsense approach to professionalism is non-negotiable.

“I would never force myself to perform. Respect my craft or don’t book me,” he said.

The festival was organized by Wabebe XP, an events company founded by seasoned TV host Willis Raburu.

