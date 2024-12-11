Furious CJ MARTHA KOOME bangs tables at her juniors and cries over being bullied on social media





Wednesday, December 11, 2024 - A local daily reports that Chief Justice Martha Koome recently banged tables at her juniors over sustained social media bullying by seasoned lawyer Ahmednasir Abdullahi and other Kenyans.

Koome is said to be lately furious all the time, complaining that she is subjected to more intense scrutiny than her predecessors.

Her opponents believe that it is a matter of time before she gives in and resigns.

Koome, while speaking during the opening ceremony of the Annual Human Rights Summit 2024 on Tuesday, admitted to being a victim of cyberbullying orchestrated to kick her out of office.









The Kenyan DAILY POST.