ABEL BITOK, the alleged DCI officer accused of leading a secret squad responsible for abducting Kenyan youths with dissenting voices breaks his silence.





Sunday, December 29, 2024 - A former police officer has sought legal intervention to silence social media users linking him to recent abduction allegations.

The move comes after former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua accused a police unit led by a person named "Abel" of carrying out abductions and killings.



In the wake of Gachagua's comments, social media users have been speculating that the individual referred to could be Abel Kimutai Bitok, who, according to records, was a former officer with the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI).



Bitok, who claims to have resigned from the DCI in 2022, has filed a complaint against social media users who have suggested he is involved in the abductions.



He is now seeking legal recourse, demanding action against those spreading the allegations on online platforms.



His legal team argues that these claims have led to defamation and public harassment, particularly in the wake of the intense attention the abduction issue has garnered.

