Arrest them all! JUNET MOHAMED and ICHUNG'WA support the ongoing abductions of Kenyans sharing the controversial images of RUTO

Sunday, December 29, 2024 - National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichungwah and his Minority counterpart Junet Mohammed now fully support the ongoing abductions.

This is after they challenged authorities to arrest those misusing the internet in line with the provisions of the Computer Misuse and Cybercrimes Act 2018.

While speaking at a function condoling with the family of National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula following his mother’s passing in Mukhweya, Bungoma, the two leaders waded into the discourse that has gained momentum and called upon law enforcement bodies to do due diligence in light of the recent trend.

The two leaders urged the police and other investigative bodies to go after such individuals who they argued are contravening the law put in place in 2018 to tackle cyber-bullying and cybercrime.

“The ongoing behavior and trend by Kenyans to abuse people through the internet by posting images such as the ones we have been seeing lately is very depressing,” Junet stated.

“I want to challenge the DCI to arrest individuals who are violating the Computer Misuse and Cybercrimes Act and make it public that you have arrested them and taken them before courts of law so that it can be a deterrent to those who are misusing computers and artificial intelligence to insult and do very uncouth, uncivilised things,” Ichungwah stated.

“To the DCI, you must make use of the laws that we created and enacted in Parliament back in 2018. I know it had challenges in court back in 2019 but the same courts reaffirmed that law and all the provisions of that law, if the DCI are not aware and the police are not aware are fully in force,” he added.

“All they need to do is implement that law and end these shenanigans of people insulting each other left, right and center with impunity and imagining nothing can happen to you,” he asserted.

Individuals who have allegedly been abducted by persons believed to be officers from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) are said to have shared AI images seen to be in bad taste towards government leaders.

